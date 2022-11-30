Nkechi Blessing splashes millions on new Range Rover (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has splashed millions of naira to acquire a brand new Range Rover.

The socialite joyfully took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers.

She revealed that she had sold her first Range Rover to complete the house she was building and a year later, through her hard work, she’s been able to purchase another one.

She wrote;

“One year later, I bought the same car I sold to finish this Small bungalow behind me, One whole year of hardwork and sweat,2022 wasn’t my best year but it ended in praise, . To God Alone be all the glory, , and to all the brands that entrusted their business to me to deliver,you all are the biggest part of my success story, , and I will continue to carry your business on my head, Feel free to tap 000 Cus na Contribution money I use buy this car(Ajo) Thrift I no get any sponsor anywhere,but I don’t mind sha Cus I am tired of doing it all by myself”

