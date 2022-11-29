TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“No be me give you belle” – Female student says after fighting with pregnant coursemate over seat in class (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An argument over seat space between a pregnant fellow student and a Nigerian student was caught on camera as the student defended herself.

The two ladies had apparently had an argument in class and after the teaching was over, the student who is not pregnant decided to revisit the fight.

The student contended that simply because her classmate was pregnant, she was not required to give up her seat.

READ ALSO

“Everyone keeps saying I look like Tems” – Lady reports,…

Since you can’t buy me a phone – Lady explains as boyfriend…

She advised the woman to meet her husband, who caused her to become pregnant, if she wanted a special seat.

She continued to argue why she believed she did nothing wrong by battling for a seat with a pregnant woman in a video that has since gone viral online.

The student continued to speak while unaware that she was being videotaped, and when she did, she felt ashamed.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I have failed as a wife if my husband can still walk on our wedding…

“No be me give you belle” – Female student says after fighting with…

“I’m tired of being single” – Wizkid cries out, says he…

“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts after Wizkid said…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Everyone keeps saying I look like Tems” – Lady reports, solicits opinions

“I’ve been single for too long” – Wizkid cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More