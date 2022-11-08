TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Toria on TikTok has narrated sad story of how she found out that her boyfriend was getting married to her friend.

She revealed that she wanted to surprise her best friend whom she hadn’t seen for 3 years and so she came all the way from Dubai for her best friend’s introduction.

When she arrived, she received the shock of her life. She found out that her best friend was getting married to her boyfriend who is based in Nigeria. She also discovered that they have a son who is already two years old.

In her words:

“I came from Dubai to surprise my bestie I haven’t seen in 3 years cause it was her introduction. 

Guys I ended up being surprised, this girl is getting married to my boyfriend who’s based in Nigeria and they have a 2yrs old son 😭💔.”

See video here:

@princess_toria23

Nobody should talk about friendship to me😢💔#princess_toria23 #teamtennie #foryoupage #foryou #viral #fyp #fypシ #cruise

♬ original sound – 🤍

