“Olamide took me from grass to grace” — TI Blaze grateful as he acquires new car and house

Fast rising singer, Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin better known as TI Blaze has gone online to express his immense gratitude to rap legend, Olamide for elevating him from grass to grace.

It would be recalled that many rising stars in the music industry have attributed and fingered Olamide as the reason for their successful music careers.

The singer who is popular for his hit song, “Sometimes” which featured Olamide took to his social media page to thank God for his blessings.

TI Blaze shared an image of his new luxury house with his excellent ride and expressed gratitude to the YBNL boss for making his dream a reality.

He wrote;

“Went from GRASS to GRACE … I’m thankful oh lord. Big Congratulations to myself…. New crib, New Ride! Olamide Badoo I love you till eternity!”