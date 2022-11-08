“Old foøl, you want to exploit her” – Mother publicly embarrasses man for visiting her teen daughter (Video)

A man has been mocked and ridiculed by a lady over the accusation that he was trying to start an amorous relationship with her 18-year-old daughter.

He went to the girl’s house without knowing her mother was there, and she answered the door when he rang.

The woman reacted angrily and began abusing the mature man who had been courting her adolescent daughter.

She accused the matured man of trying to bed a young child but he denied being the person she was referring to.

She said that she had seen the texts he had been sending to the 18-year-old girl and continued to insist that he was the one.

The mum also threatened to take the case to the police, claiming to have all of his photos and proof enough to bring charges against him.

Angered by her tirade, the man hastily turned around to leave the area, but as he walked to his car to depart, she followed him and continued to embarrass him.

Watch the video below: