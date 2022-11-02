Otedola rents N2.2billion yacht to mark 60th birthday

Femi Otedola, a billionaire businessman, spent 3 million pounds (about 2.2 billion naira) to rent Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O super luxury yacht ahead of his 60th birthday.

The astute businessman and Chairman of Geregu rented the super yacht to commemorate his 60th birthday, which is this Friday, November 4th.

The super yacht belongs to one of Femi Otedola’s childhood idols, the late Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who was once considered the world’s richest man.

Otedola rented the yacht for his 60th birthday celebration with family and friends.

The yacht will sail for three weeks around the Mediterranean Sea.

Otedola was filmed entering the yacht with his family and son-in-law-to-be, Mr. Eazi, this afternoon.