TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Otedola rents N2.2billion yacht to mark 60th birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Femi Otedola, a billionaire businessman, spent 3 million pounds (about 2.2 billion naira) to rent Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O super luxury yacht ahead of his 60th birthday.

The astute businessman and Chairman of Geregu rented the super yacht to commemorate his 60th birthday, which is this Friday, November 4th.

The super yacht belongs to one of Femi Otedola’s childhood idols, the late Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who was once considered the world’s richest man.

READ ALSO

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for…

Otedola rented the yacht for his 60th birthday celebration with family and friends.

The yacht will sail for three weeks around the Mediterranean Sea.

Otedola was filmed entering the yacht with his family and son-in-law-to-be, Mr. Eazi, this afternoon.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Otedola rents N2.2billion yacht to mark 60th birthday

Children expose their dad after seeing messages on his phone between him and…

“Trenches lovers” – Couple set to wed after dating for years

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Married police officer calls out colleague who assaulted her for rejecting him…

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More