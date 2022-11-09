“People like you are rare” – Bobrisky commends Yul Edochie for publicly defending her against critics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, thanked Yul Edochie for standing up for him when trolls made fun of him for his orientation.

It may be recalled that the actor posted a video on his YouTube page a few days ago in which he claimed that some trolls had accused him of having a sexual relationship with the crossdresser after he had wished the man a happy birthday.

In the video, Yul revealed that some internet users had messaged him, requesting that he take down the post.

The actor asserted that since Bobrisky is a fellow human being just like everyone else, only God has the right to judge or discriminate against him.

Days after, the human barbie doll who had seen the video was deeply moved by it.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to say that people like Yul are rare and he prayed that God should continue to bless the thespian.

See his post below:

