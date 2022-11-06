“People with nothing have more negative opinion” – Judy Austin lambastes critics

Popular Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has slammed trolls who always have negative opinions on how she lives her life.

The controversial thespian who has been repeatedly blasted by netizens after she became Yul Edochie’s second wife took to Instagram to address her detractors.

According to Judy Austin, those who have nothing always have the highest opinion on how others should live their life.

She added that even minding one’s business gets these sets of people upset.

In her words:

“Funny how people with nothing to their names have more negative opinion on how you should live YOUR LIFE…

And even minding your business goes them upset… hehehehe.

Una go dey alright las las.

Happy Sunday darlings.

Wishing us everything good this new week”.