Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

Rita Dominic, a veteran Nollywood actress, and Fidelis Anosike are now legally married after their white wedding in the United Kingdom.

The couple, who had previously received colleagues and friends from Nigeria in preparation for their white wedding, have now been united in holy matrimony in the presence of friends and loved ones.

Rita Dominic, glowed beautifully as she took the hand of Fidelis Anosike, publisher of the Daily Times, as her lawful wedded husband.

One of the highlights of the event was when Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, and other bridesmaids marched into the church premises, all glowing beautifully as they joined hands to support their friend.

