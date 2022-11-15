Phyna buys her dad a red car to match her Innoson SUV (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Reality star, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has bought a brand-new car for her father, Moses Otabor.

The BBNaija 2022 winner took to her Instagram page to flaunt the red colored ride which she got for her father to match the Innoson SUV G5T she had won.

She vowed that she’d ensure that every of her family members use the same red car as she and her dad.

Phyna shared the clip with the caption;

Am sorry but everyone in my family is gonna use red. I learnt how to get a car for my dad with his love. God bless him for me”.

Watch the video below;

Congratulatory messages from fans have poured in;

finnahbah; God will continue to bless you you Phyna

yoli_8603; More blessing coming your way my child 😍❤️😍😍

josokai; God bless you Phyna ❤️❤️❤️. More wins

balo_ng; Congratulations dear. That’s the prayer of every parent, that their children will take care of them at their old age. If you are lucky to still have your parents alive 😥 please treat them well if you have what it takes to do so 🙏♥️💯.

