Phyna ecstatic as she bags endorsement with luxury skincare brand (Video)

Big Brother Naija season seven winner, Phyna has bagged an endorsement deal with a skin care brand, Rixari Skin Secrets.

The reality star took to her social media page to make the announcement to her fans and colleagues.

She shared a video of herself doing a commercial for the skin care brand on her Instagram page.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“It’s a great privilege to announce to you all that I am now the brand ambassador to Rixari skin secrets @rixariskinsecrets

Having to maintaining a flawless skin has been a priority for me and Rixari Skin Secrets does a magnificent job, it is time to experience that flawless skin.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section to congratulate her on her new deal.