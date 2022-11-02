Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Two of the eight domestic staff of singer Davido arrested over the demise of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi have been detained.

The Lagos State Police Command released the remaining 6 and the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that after serious interrogation, the chef and the nanny have been detained.

A source revealed that the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call.

When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to search for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool.

There’s no explanation as to how the boy got in the pool. Davido and Chioma were said to have returned from their trip to the devastating news.

“Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable.” the source said.