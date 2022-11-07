TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

Pregnant woman appeals to husband’s sidechick to leave her husband alone

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady was seen crying bitterly and begging her husband’s side chic to leave him alone because she was now pregnant for him.

She cried and said in Yoruba that she is fed up and dying inside because her husband’s side chic whom she referred to as Mutiat wouldn’t let their relationship thrive.

On the video she wrote

READ ALSO

Lady shares experience with husband after changing her name…

“I don’t like marriage” –…

“Mutiat abeg you please leave my boyfriend for me your boyfriend don impregnate me because of you my husband did not collect the pregnancy from me, please leave him alone.”

Netizens urged her to leave the marriage for her husband and the side chic and find her peace.

Some said that leaving was the best option because even if Mutiat left, he would still entertain other ladies in the future.

See full video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain…

Late Ifeanyi Adeleke’s autopsy result surfaces

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Pregnant woman appeals to husband’s sidechick to leave her husband alone

Pastor slams bus passenger who offered him N30 as offering

I am more important to my husband because I have a child for him – Lady…

“They want to finish us with bills” – Canada-based man laments…

“I’m pregnant for him” – Lady cries as she begs husband’s side chic…

My fiancé’s sister and I did ‘runs’ in the past – Scared lady cries out for…

My Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More