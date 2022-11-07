Pregnant woman appeals to husband’s sidechick to leave her husband alone

A lady was seen crying bitterly and begging her husband’s side chic to leave him alone because she was now pregnant for him.

She cried and said in Yoruba that she is fed up and dying inside because her husband’s side chic whom she referred to as Mutiat wouldn’t let their relationship thrive.

On the video she wrote

“Mutiat abeg you please leave my boyfriend for me your boyfriend don impregnate me because of you my husband did not collect the pregnancy from me, please leave him alone.”

Netizens urged her to leave the marriage for her husband and the side chic and find her peace.

Some said that leaving was the best option because even if Mutiat left, he would still entertain other ladies in the future.

