Reactions as broke Nigerian couple pour eye drops into their eyes while soaking garri (Video)

A young Nigerian couple has left many cyber citizens in stitches as they display how they survive while experiencing financial difficulties.

They distributed a film of themselves soaking garri in a dish, but first they took turns dousing their eyes with eye drops.

The couple claimed that garri was the only food they could afford, therefore they had to take precautions to prevent eye problems because it is believed that improperly processed cassava is a major factor in damaging vision.

The young man and his girl were seen in the video consuming the garri while continuing to sprinkle eye drops after each spoonful.

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions gathered below;

chuchu_fresh18; Una even get money for bottle water..levels 😂

blvck.thrills; Where una see money buy eye drop sef 😂

nicole_west_a; Somebody should tag skiibii for them 😂

iamkingdinero2; Instead of Una to let garri condemn the eye, sell one eye to “you know who “ then use the cash out take buy better food chop 🙌

let_love_leed___; But be grateful you sha see money buy garri and eyes drop