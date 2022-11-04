Reactions as corper shares adorable throwback with mum

A youth corps member has melted the hearts of social media users with a throwback picture of himself and his mother.

The graduate, who goes by Ayo Kunle on Twitter, used the microblogging platform to publish a flashback photo of his mother carrying him when they were young soldiers.

A second image portrays Kunle as an adult who has started his one-year necessary national duty, and his mother, who appears to be ageless.

Twitter users have reacted to the images that have gone viral, marveling at his mother’s youthful appearance.

Check out reactions gathered below:

@itsnotshalom wrote: “Your Mum didn’t age one bit🥺🖤”

@Wendy_luv3 wrote: “Nigerian government is owing you a lot of money because it’s not easy to serve your father land twice, nice and beautiful 🥰🥰”