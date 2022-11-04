Reactions as mad man is seen destroying newly-purchased Toyota (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A deranged man has been captured on tape wrecking a brand new Toyota Rush.

He was seen breaking the tail lamp of the vehicle, which was claimed to have been freshly purchased, in a video that was going viral online.

People within the building silently observed him as he continued breaking the lights on the car, which was parked outside of what appeared to be a church.

For fear of him turning the aggressiveness on them, no one tried to intervene before he damaged the Toyota.

Social media users, however, believed that if the car belonged to them, they would challenge the crazy man by getting down on his level and engaging in a fight.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, jonmex7; Na today e go normal. Factory setting loading.

worryless0101; Na the car wey he wan go do ritual buy before he run mad be that 😂

chiomajecyntha; If I no comot cloth beat craze comot from him body eh😏

official_richimayo; 😂 Which cane them no find better stone male type knack m wetin be this for this sapa time

