Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has shared a funny conversation between himself and his daughter, Zoe.

His daughter requested for some money to go out because she complained that she had been home for too long.

She said:

“Daddy can you send £150 pounds to go out tomorrow. Pls I want to go out pls. I want to have fun.”

Her father, Timi, responded that she’d be needing a job because of the amount of money she was requesting.

In his words:

“From the look of things you’ll be needing a job. Zoe that is about 150 thousand naira. Zoe I’m going to bed now.”

His daughter Zoe then added that she wanted to start making money and requested that she’d be paid for doing house chores and also baking.

She also added that she’d be needing some money for baking supplies.

Netizens found this very funny and endearing and encouraged the singer to support her business ideas.