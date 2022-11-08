Regina Daniels shows off dance moves as she rocks beautiful native outfit

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has shared a video of herself dancing sweetly while dressed in an unusual outfit.

Her dressing attracted so much love from netizens as she was seen clad in an hausa regalia fit for married women.

Netizens complimented her decision to dress like a married woman as she danced beautifully to a popular tune on tiktok.

@Shaima said: “Ma dear u look more beautiful in this outfit aka ‘Oga Wife’..”

@CAS: “keep your body like this please. you look matured n beautiful 😍 🤩.”

@imanchepatience: “Mummy Moon you look like Mummy Kalifa 😂😂🥰🥰🥰You look good Mrs Ned🥰.”

@salmaakilu11: “Waww u looking like ummirahab.Masha Allah ❤️❤️❤️🥰🦋🙏🎉hejab looks beautiful 😻 on u dear 🤩.”

@Bakaswara Angel: “wooow the way you’re beautiful in that dressing eien 🥰🥰🥰.”

