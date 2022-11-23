Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in England

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ace Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Daily times publisher, Fidelis Anosike, are having their white wedding in Yorkshire, England this weekend.

The couple had their traditional wedding seven months ago, and would be exchanging their vows before friends and family in a 900-year-old Abbey in England this weekend.

In an Instagram post Rita made, she described her idea of a perfect relationship, one that’s private and not secret. Private in the sense that they wouldn’t have to share their Private life even though people would be aware of the relationship.

In her words,

“A relationship that’s private but not secret common people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect”.

