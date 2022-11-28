Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’ after their white wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has, following the success of their opulent wedding, taken up her husband’s surname, Anosike.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, November 26th, the groom’s and bride’s families, friends, and colleagues graced their white wedding ceremony in North Yorkshire in England.

The wedding ceremony had made headlines as pictures and videos from the extravagant wedding flooded various social media platforms.

Popular Nollywood thespians including Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Blessing Egbe, Michelle Dede, and Mildred Okwo attended the event to support their colleague, Rita, on her special day.

Following her marriage ceremony, the actress has now done some changes on her Instagram bio as she has changed her name from Rita Dominic to Rita Dominic Anosike.