Sammie Okposo reportedly dies at 51

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has reportedly passed on at the age of 51.

Reports reveal that sources close to the family had made this known on Friday, November 25.

Details surrounding his death is at the moment of writing this report, sketchy.

It would be recalled that the singer had made headlines early this year after he allegedly cheated on his wife with a US-based lover.

Following the scandal, he had made the decision to take some time off social media and recover from the whole hysteria that trailed the news.

In May this year, Sammie Okposo had escaped death by a hairsbreadth in a traffic accident while he was driving at 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos but the singer stated he “was saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts.”

