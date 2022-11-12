TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Brother Naija Season 5 winner and singer, Laycon, has spoken up about the emotional bond and connection he has with his mother.

The reality TV star during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo gushed over his mum and expressed undying love for her.

In his words:

“I love her and she loves me so much and her birthday was November 10th and I wish her long life and prosperity, good health and happiness. That’s all there is to know.”

When asked about her reaction when he first came out of the big brother house, he said:

“When I first met her, we were just crying. We were just crying, we both cried. She had experienced things that made her feel that everything is different now.”

 

