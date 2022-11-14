“She must be a great teacher” – Heartwarming moment pupils welcomed their teacher who was absent for just a day

A South African teacher with the handle @Eyomusa17 on TikTok has shared a video of herself and her pupils in school.

She had been absent for just a day and when she returned, her pupils rushed out to hug and welcome her.

They seemed to have really missed her presence as they all shouted for joy as soon as they sighted her.

Netizens applauded the show of love as they said it was proof she was a good teacher.

@estherphiri695 said: “that means she is good to the children and it’s a sign of us to see Keep on the intertaniment to the public as well as the family 🥰🙏 God bless you.”

@katlegomthimde added: “we need such teachers🥺so much happiness.”

See full video here: