”She used two litres” – Man laments over palm oil in jollof rice his girlfriend cooked

A Nigerian man took to social media to harshly criticized his girlfriend for wasting food while cooking.

He disclosed that she made a pot of Jollof for them using an inappropriate amount of palm oil.

He mocked his girlfriend by implying that she is not a good wife for marriage while posting a video of the oil he sieved from the food into a bowl.

She allegedly used two litres of oil to cook two cups of rice, according to the young man, who complained nonstop in the video.

In reaction, officialtheema wrote; The oil sef fit start generator😂😂😂😂

whereis_taiwo; Which one you fit cook? Always quick to shade their partners online.

thekanyinsola; You for just enter kitchen cook am na.. wetin you go con chop like this?? 😢

pretty_meggyy; On a second thought guy na you cook the rice..Na you

pretty_meggyy; Your own hand press pause?if you cook food wey you wan chop for your belle na bad thing?Ladies stop dating men like this,such a disgusting character 🤮

vendorsinlagosng; Is your hand paining you to cook your own meals? Y’all look for every opportunity to drag women when some of y’all can’t even boil egg till it’s done.

wwwbangin; Before you date or marry, make sure you confirm how your partner was raised. Cos I don’t know what’s of gain to post such about someone you dating. You can use the same energy to cook the food yourself or teach her. Akọni si ta bi omojo mejo.

deevasecrets; Which one your sister material cook 😮 oga husband material you should take the lead and cook. Cooking is not gender specific.