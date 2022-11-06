Singer Brymo explains why every man should cry on his wedding day

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Brymo, a singer from Nigeria, has given reasons why every man should cry on his wedding day.

Brymo said that in response to a Twitter user who claimed that men are not supposed to cry on their wedding day.

The user had written;

”A man shouldn’t cry on his wedding day. If anyone should cry, it’s the bride’s father. He knows what it takes to have a daughter that’s worth being another man’s wife. And he’s relinquishing his authority to him. Why are you crying when you’ve not even done anything? End.”

Brymo replied;

” Person raise daughter to full grown woman, you show up, say cos na marriage you take her father name replace am with your own. What have you done to deserve that she bears yours for last name ??.. – what do you think it’ll cost you ?.. every man should cry about that too.”

