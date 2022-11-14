Singer, T Classic cries out for protection as man threatens him over girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

T Classic, a popular afrobeats singer from Nigeria, claims that a man threatened his life because of a woman.

On his social media page, he cried out that his life was in danger and issued an alert in case anything happened to him.

T Classic said that it was the woman who made advances at him and not the other way around. He pleaded with the person threatening him to take the matter up with his girlfriend.

He explained the scenario to save himself because the person allegedly threatened to attack him with boys.

The artiste urged the man to caution his babe to stay away from him, as she’s the one who has been initiating their interactions.

According to the singer, there is proof that the man’s babe was coming on to him and he still has their chats with date and time.

T Classic wrote; ”Incase una hear any matter say I get anything to do with person babe ahbeg bro, no be me you go Dey get issues with na your babe make the first move towards me as I Dey jeje.

You come Dey say you wan carry boys Dey threaten me haba ! No let this my babyface deceive you ooo.

Caution your babe baba make she stay put for one place No worry chief proof dey (chats, time, date) but with the look of things your babe is far gone!!! and she’s not bothered”

