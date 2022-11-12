A lady named Iyan Dollar on Twitter has accused Startrite School of allegedly killing her 6-year-old cousin in school.

She claimed that the school neglected her cousin after an accident occured in the pool and she died.

The tweet she posted read:

“On the 2nd of November due to the negligent behaviour of @startriteschool my cousin was killed (child in the 2nd frame).

We found a way to get evidence from the CCTV footage even though the school deliberately tried to cut the scenes of what exactly happened. (1) Our efforts to access justice has been frustrated by the school. All we want is justice. She was only 6 years. #justiceforModadeoluwa

The swimming instructor mishandled her and in the process killed her!!! they killed her and deleted the scenes of the cctv footage and are trying to move on like it never happened!! @startriteschool you killed Modade!!.”