“Social media wants to give me HBP, I don quit” – Tinubu blows hot (Video)

By Shalom

Nigerian presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced his decision to leave social media.

This is coming shortly after Nigerians dragged him mercilessly over his errors during presidential campaign.

Tinubu, in his recent video, said he has finally quit social media because be can no longer bear the trolling from Nigerians.

He added that whenever he goes on social media, he either gets angry or his blood pressure will go high. He insisted on not using social media anymore for the sake of his health.

Reacting to this, Cyndy Bright said: “Baba go and rest and enjoy your day with your children and be a good father to your grandchildren and peace. Obidinent movement we move on says the Lord.”

Watch the video below:

