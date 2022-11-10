Student hailed by colleagues for resuming school with limousine (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian student has set tongues wagging after resuming school with a luxury limousine.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, his colleagues at the faculty in the school were heard expressing their shock.

His fellow students hailed him a rich man and expressed fear that he might swindle other people’s girlfriends with his opulence.

Others, however, hinted his putting pressure on other students in the university to chase wealth.

The clip caption read; ”The pressure is getting weserrrrr”

Watch the video below:

In reaction, hayorthehussla wrote: this one won pack err body babe at once. Wen uno b police

thestainless2: The one wen bring limousine come take am personal

jamo9935: Keep your babe ooo before them turn h to bore holeg

