Talk to me directly – Stefflon Don dares Burna Boy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stefflon Don, a well-known British rapper, responded to Burna Boy, her ex-boyfriend from Nigeria, as they continued to argue on social media.

She dared him to directly address her instead of sending a subtle reply to a post of hers where she described him as a mummy’s boy.

Stefflon Don was reacting to Burna’s Instastories where he told her to move on after seeing the video of her trolling him.

He did not mention her name or tag her in the post but she caught the subliminal message which was meant for her.

In response, Steff said if it is not directed at her then she would not respect the post enough to respond.

She called him a sister while daring him to mention her directly by tagging her handles on any of his social media pages.

Stefflon Don wrote; ”If it’s not directed its not respected @ me sis”

See her post below:

 

