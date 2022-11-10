Tboss shades Ashmusy for claiming to spend N2 million daily

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality star, Tboss has tackled Ashmusy after she made a post revealing how much she spends daily.

Ashmusy had taken to her Instagram post to say that things are so costly now that she spends two million naira everyday on her needs.

Reacting to this, Tboss took to her insta story to chastise the influencer for her bogus claims.

She said:

“Country Hard. Things coss d*e. And yet our ‘celebrities’ be lying even Harder… The pressure is truly getting wesser for y’all’s fake lifestyle because yooooo

🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️

Come on. No seriously Come onnn🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️.”

She urged ‘celebrities’ to take it slow with the lies and fake life as everyone is struggling with the economy’s harsh state and there is absolutely no need to pretend.

 

 

