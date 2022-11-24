The last thing I will do before I die – BBNaija’s Pere shocks fans

Popular reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has revealed the last thing he would do before he leaves this world.

Pere, in a recent post, opened up about his dream of becoming a pastor before he dies.

“Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth”, he tweeted.

This stirred a lot of reactions on Twitter as many encouraged him to go for it.

Funmilola Oriji wrote, “You already have a platform coma start using it. People will actually listen because it’s you. Don’t wait till You mount the pulpit. The best time to start is today. A word today, and another tomorrow, here and there, people will be encouraged and souls saved. I pray the strength of God over you.”

Dodge said, “And that’s why God made you a celebrity, use your platform to proclaim the glory of the lord. This is awesome. God bless you with his grace and wisdom.”

Kevin said, “Biko, just keep doing your TV show mbok. Do you know what it takes to be called a man of God and used by God. It involves a total surrendering of one’s sinful lifestyle and accepting Christ full heartedly. Preaching one suits you you would sow a seed of Concord among your Flocks.”

Debbie the bee reacted, “Amen. Hallelujah. But don’t wait till you stand on a pulpit, your social media page is your pulpit, your society is your pulpit. Your life is your first pulpit, 🎶Your your life is a book before their eyes say does it point them to the skies let others see Jesus in you🎶”

See Tweet below: