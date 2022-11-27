“The most important thing in my life is gone” – Ese Eriata tearfully mourns mom

Ese Eriata, a well-known reality tv personality and Instagram influencer, has lost her mother and is now in sorrow.

Ese Eriata shared on her Snapchat page that her mother has passed away while crying and sharing her sorrow. The grieving person referred to her mother as her superhero, counselor, warrior in prayer, and many other things.

She also painfully described her mom as “the most important thing in her life”.

She wrote:

“You left me when I needed you the most. My sugar crush why? You broke my heart. RIP,y best friend, my superhero, my motivation, my role model, my counselor, my special adviser, my prayer warrior, You live in me.”

“This life is a reality show; the person you least expect gets evicted *love emoji*”

“It’s hard to say rip to my mum, the most important thing in my life is gone. Who’s going to remind me not to go astray”