The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

By Shalom

Davido’s foster brother, Emeka Senator, has made a post, hinting that they were foretold about Ifeanyi’s death but took no action.

In his post, he mentioned that there was a revelation but it was taken for granted and he went further to apologize to God.

His post read:

“The revelation was taken for granted. God, we are so sorry.” 

Netizens are still shaken and mourning the death of Singer Davido’s three year old son. He was said to have been under water for way too long and there has still not been any word from the parents of the child.

Several celebrities have sent out their thoughts and prayers to the family but there has still been no official statement.

 

