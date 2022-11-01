There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks (Video)

Prophet Samuel King, who foresaw the tragic incident months in advance, has asked Davido to pay attention to his warnings in the wake of his son’s passing.

He had said, on January 17 2022 that he saw an arrow of death over Davido’s son, Ifeanyi. The clergyman urged people to pray for the father of four in order to prevent any tragedies from befalling his family this year.

He claimed that the only way to stop it was to pray since he saw danger following the DMW leader into the following year, 2023.

“GLOBAL_PROPHECY PRAY FOR DAVID ADELEKE aka Davido. In a vision saw 2022 with so many opportunities for him, reward and awards!

This is the biggest year for him even until 2023! But let’s pray Against any arrow of death ESPECIALLY against his son! Any any close loved ones. God revealed this to me that it will happen if prayers are not MADE. I see T and Y as a very significant clue to this prophecy as well. THINGS ARE HAPPENING! ” he penned on Facebook.

In a recent video that has gone viral online, Prophet Samuel predicted that 2023 may bring with it more catastrophic occurrences.

According to him, he received the prophecy on January 1, 2022, seven days before posting it on January 7, and the delay was due to his need for certainty.

He claims that when he made the prophecy, people believed he was a false preacher seeking popularity, but the most recent event has shown them wrong.

Then he went on to say that the letters T and Y that he indicated in his message from January 7th are extremely important.

The Y, according to the cleric, should be revealed to Davido’s family, while the T stands for Thursday, the day Ifeanyi’s birthday fell on.

Additionally, he advised him to pray and said that he would figure out a method to get in touch with the singer to reveal the final hint regarding what the letter Y meant.

Watch the video below;