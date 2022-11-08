“They understood the assignment” – Reactions as lady shares video of what her brothers did at her wedding

A lady named Jess on TikTok has revealed how she added a twist to her wedding by making her brothers become her flower boys.

She narrated that they didn’t make it to the groomsmen list, so she had to make them part of the wedding by turning them to her flower boys instead.

The grown men stole the show as they sprayed the flowers in style, automatically becoming the centre of attraction at the wedding.

She captioned the video:

“My brothers weren’t groomsmen so I made them my flower boys.”

The men were seen dancing and spraying flowers while the wedding guests cheered on.

Netizens loved this and some decided that they would incorporate this into their weddings as well.

See video here: