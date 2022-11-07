“They want to finish us with bills” – Canada-based man laments…

A Nigerian man based in Canada has complained about how bills are too much for him in Canada and how he has resorted to cutting his hair himself.

He complained that amongst all the bills he has to pay, he can’t include bills for his haircut when he can simply do it himself.

In the video he said:

“They want to use bill and finish us in this Canada. If wan buy clipper 6 dollar, 99 cents. Two weeks ago I went to Barb it was 26 dollars. Yesterday was Saturday, I went to Barb cos I Barb every two weeks, they said it’s now 32 dollars and I barb every two weeks that is 64 dollars every month. Maintenance rent, phone bill, water bill, electricity and I dey spend 64 dollars Barb every two weeks.

I go dey do am like this, anyhow wey I do am. I no be model, I no dey go beauty pageant or beauty contest. I be common person. Who dey look my hair, I dey Barb am like this.”

See full video here: