“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the Adelekes (Video)

Famous journalist Chief Dele Momodu is under fire after paying a condolence visit to the Adeleke family home following the death of Ifeanyi Jnr.

The chairman of the Ovation media group and his team paid their respects at Adeleke’s family home in Lagos.

Dele Momodu shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Spent most of today with the Adeleke family in Lagos…. May God continue to bless and protect them…”

His visit with a camera crew, on the other hand, was viewed as insensitive by many, as some argued that his purpose was not for condolence but for media coverage.

Others chastised Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, for smiling despite the singer’s state of mourning.

Watch the video below…

See some reactions below …

One Tony Peter wrote, “You just go there go snap do video make ur page dey function, you no fit just go dere keep am on a low till d family release statement”

One Mercy The Amazon wrote, “People should try to respect their privacy at this time nau”

__ul09 wrote, “Dele na old mumu tey tey of u tell am now he go block u”

Radiogirlnelo wrote, “Why did he feel the need to post this?”

Mrs Jones wrote, “The family should not allow camera vid or pic taking when people come and visit them, did this person seek permission before posting? Before what is not supposed to get out to the public will be leaked by videos from visitors. This is invasion of privacy. Am sure this person couldn’t wait to quickly post this vid and caption it…after posting this and caption… WHAT NEXT????”

Susan wrote, “Is this necessary? A child lost his life and you are making a video. This is so insensitive!!!”

Vigra inc wrote, “The show off is uncalled for na… Validation seeker at it best”

One Crystalzo wrote, “Una still carry videographer along..this is unnecessary”.