TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him…

Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence…

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her marriage to Frederick Leonard

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Peggy Ovire has gone online to affirming her love for her soon-to-be husband, Frederick Leonard as they set get married today.

The excited bride gushed about how their love is something of a miracle.

Peggy Ovire expressed how easy it is knowing that he’s the one should be spending the rest of her life with.

READ ALSO

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents…

“I no longer find my wife s*xually attractive, but I…

In her words;

“This love we have is something of a miracle.

It’s so easy to know that you’re the other half that I’m destined to spend the rest of my life with, Diamonds are Forever and So is Our LOVE!

May we always put God First Our Marriage & May Our Lives be Sweeter than money.

Let do this Baby. I Love You”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence at an event…

You’re ungrateful – Portable says as he rough-handles his signee, Manny Monie…

“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” – Korra Obidi dragged…

Lady discontinues tithe-giving, uses the money to build house for widowed…

I was so happy – Man grateful as another man pays girlfriend’s N250k…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her…

“I am wealthy and would be running for the president of Nigeria” –…

I never loved him – Lady changes mind about marrying man who trained her in…

I live in a mansion but my watches and shoes are fake – B Lord sends cryptic…

How my girlfriend’s mom confessed about daughter’s affair with man who paid her…

Queen Mercy appreciates her younger brother with Mercedes Benz for being an…

A guy I turned down used dogs to chase me when I went to fetch water at his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More