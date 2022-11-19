“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her marriage to Frederick Leonard

Popular actress, Peggy Ovire has gone online to affirming her love for her soon-to-be husband, Frederick Leonard as they set get married today.

The excited bride gushed about how their love is something of a miracle.

Peggy Ovire expressed how easy it is knowing that he’s the one should be spending the rest of her life with.

In her words;

“This love we have is something of a miracle.

It’s so easy to know that you’re the other half that I’m destined to spend the rest of my life with, Diamonds are Forever and So is Our LOVE!

May we always put God First Our Marriage & May Our Lives be Sweeter than money.

Let do this Baby. I Love You”.