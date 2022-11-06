“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to netizens to reach out to his wife

Peter Okoye, a member of the reconciled P-Square band, sparked outrage when he asked netizens to send a message to his wife, Lola Omotayo, on his behalf.

The singer who reconciled with his brother, Paul Okoye, after six years apart took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to seek assistance.

“Somebody please tell my wife I love her so soo much😘🥰😻😍

@LolaOmotayo2011,” he wrote in a tweet.

This, however, sparked speculation that he was up to something in disguise.

“Some men that display such public affection for their partners are cheating low-key. Don’t ask me how but quote me anywhere,” a user wrote.

See some reactions below:

