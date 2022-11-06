TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Eniola Badmus allegedly arrested, revealed as the person who…

Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido,…

Davido must go and beg Osun water goddess – Kemi Olunloyo

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to netizens to reach out to his wife

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Okoye, a member of the reconciled P-Square band, sparked outrage when he asked netizens to send a message to his wife, Lola Omotayo, on his behalf.

The singer who reconciled with his brother, Paul Okoye, after six years apart took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to seek assistance.

READ ALSO

Man seeking for marriage announces his conditions for…

“Why I laugh everytime someone says Nollywood…

“Somebody please tell my wife I love her so soo much😘🥰😻😍
@LolaOmotayo2011,” he wrote in a tweet.

This, however, sparked speculation that he was up to something in disguise.

“Some men that display such public affection for their partners are cheating low-key. Don’t ask me how but quote me anywhere,” a user wrote.

See some reactions below:

In other news; Kemi Olunloyo, a self-acclaimed investigative journalist, has now responded to recent viral claims that her first son, Enitan, publicly disowned her on social media.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kemi Olunloyo’s son Enitan, a level 35 Cosplayer with the Instagram handle @eni2171987, took to the platform to criticize his mother.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Eniola Badmus allegedly arrested, revealed as the person who called…

Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido, Chioma –…

Davido must go and beg Osun water goddess – Kemi Olunloyo

Why you shouldn’t bring any of your babymamas to your son’s burial…

Why I disowned my mother – Kemi Olunloyo’s first son opens up

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

How to Use iFindCheaters to Look for Someone on Tinder

“I said Yes” — Peggy Ovire says as she flaunts engagement ring

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

Yul Edochie narrates backlashes suffered for sending birthday note to…

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More