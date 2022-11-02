“Trenches lovers” – Couple set to wed after dating for years

Twitter user, @Tibz_fresh, has made a heartfelt post about his imminent wedding to his wife-to-be who has stuck by him for 6 years.

He narrated that he had been with her through thick and thin and even shared a throwback picture of two of them when they had nothing.

He tagged theirs a story of “trenches lovers” and was elated to announce that they are now comfortable and are able to afford the wedding of their dreams.

They have been together for a while and it is now time to officially tie the knot.

He said:

“It’s the story of the trenches lovers

It’s been 6 years of love and happiness.

It’s about time we make it official ❤️

U&IForever’22❤️ “

See post here: