TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

“Trenches lovers” – Couple set to wed after dating for years

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, @Tibz_fresh, has made a heartfelt post about his imminent wedding to his wife-to-be who has stuck by him for 6 years.

He narrated that he had been with her through thick and thin and even shared a throwback picture of two of them when they had nothing.

He tagged theirs a story of “trenches lovers” and was elated to announce that they are now comfortable and are able to afford the wedding of their dreams.

READ ALSO

Why I called off my wedding 3 days to the D-Day – Lady…

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives shortly after tying…

They have been together for a while and it is now time to officially tie the knot.

He said:

“It’s the story of the trenches lovers

It’s been 6 years of love and happiness.

It’s about time we make it official ❤️

U&IForever’22❤️ “

See post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ifeanyi: The world has moved on so soon – Ruger laments

Otedola rents N2.2billion yacht to mark 60th birthday

Children expose their dad after seeing messages on his phone between him and…

“Trenches lovers” – Couple set to wed after dating for years

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Married police officer calls out colleague who assaulted her for rejecting him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More