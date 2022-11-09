Tunde Onakoya pays tuition of pupils loitering outside school after being sent home for owing

Chess In Slums Africa’s founder, Tunde Onakoya, is commended for aiding children whose families could not afford their school tuition.

The techpreneur claimed to have covered the tuition for some students he noticed loitering outside their school after being dismissed.

Tunde said that because they had not paid their tuition, the authorities had expelled them from the institution.

That, in his opinion, should not have happened, so he brought the students back to class and paid for them all.

He also mentioned that he was in a comparable circumstance when he was still a student, around 15 years ago.

Tunde shared a photo of him and the pupils, where it looked like he was paying their fees.

He wrote; ‘‘Found a couple of children hanging outside a school- they were sent out of class for not paying their school fees. I took them back in and paid for all of them. I used to be that kid 15 years ago”