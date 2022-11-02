Twin brothers celebrate their 80th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Tweep has taken to the micro blogging site to celebrate twins brothers who recently turned 80 years.

The twin brothers who recently became octogenarian went to the studio to take a glorious birthday shoot to mark their 80th birthday.

The Tweep identified as @UmegovValentine who shared the photos prayed that God continues to keep the two brothers.

He wrote;

“Hey daddies a super amazing birthday the twins of our time. What a blessing. 80 is the new 16. May the almighty keep sustaining you both.”

Many social media users have taken to the comment section to wish the twin brothers a happy birthday and many more wonderful years in great health while also praying that they too live long as they did.

