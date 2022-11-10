“Until I spread my kpekus on air before una believe” — Bobrisky slams those doubting her gender

Bobrisky Okuneye, a controversial crossdresser, criticizes those who tend to cast doubt on her complete transition to a woman.

The self-acclaimed mummy of Lagos, who recently showered Yul Edochie with affection, took to Instagram to affirm her gender.

Bobrisky lamented the negative perceptions of his sex that are frequently associated with Nigerians in a post.

“Only in Nigeria people argue your gender with you. I say am a girl some are still doubting. Until i spread my kpekus on air before una believe,” she wrote.

Netizens, however, flooded the comment section to plead with the crossdresser not to unveil her genitals, while others dared her.

“If you like change it to female, you can’t be wiser than God….. Na man you be till you grow old…,” a user wrote in response.

See more reactions below …