TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

“Hanks Anuku is not okay, celebrities are hiding it”…

Uproar as photos from induction of theatre arts students in Nigerian university surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

100 level students of the Department of Theatre Arts at Benue State University recently held their induction ceremony which stirred controversy.

Photos from the ceremony showed the students dressed in white attires and carrying calabash with candles.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance…

Adesua Etomi shares clips from her honorary degree ceremony…

Netizens questioned the morality behind the images as they claimed it portrayed occultism than any typical school tradition to them.

Other netizens who identified as thespians however debunked these claims as they stated that it has been that way for years.

They alleged that the induction tradition has been in place for a while and didn’t understand why people were getting so triggered on social media.

Others expressed discomfort at the style of the occasion as thespians assured them that they were inducted in like manner and there was no need to panic.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

“Hanks Anuku is not okay, celebrities are hiding it” – Actress…

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Uproar as photos from induction of theatre arts students in Nigerian university…

Doctor stunned as he discovers the female corper professing love to him is…

“I wish I can have my own ‘personal girlfriend’ but here in Nigeria we share…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

Leaked chat between Priscilla Ojo and a young man surfaces

It’s very important to buy a car for your woman before marriage –…

“I married my destiny helper, she makes my weight lighter” – Man brags about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More