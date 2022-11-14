US-based man enraged after finding out his friend sold N4m car he sent to him in Nigeria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man who lives in the United States of America has expressed his disappointment after learning that his friend sold the car gift he gave him.

He disclosed that he gave the guy a 2010 Toyota Corolla, which he purchased and shipped for more than N4 million.

The Tweep identified as @Makavelli275, who lives in Detroit, claimed to have found about this two days ago, and when he questioned the friend, the latter revealed that he had been forced to sell the vehicle due to difficulty in Nigeria.

The narrator stated that after hearing his friend’s explanation, he hung up the phone and has not called back since.

He claimed to know the man was financially secure when he gave him the car, so it surprised him to learn that he had to sell it due to hardship.

“I gifted this man 2010 Toyota Camry, which cost me over N4 million (both buying & shipping), only for me to find out a couple of days ago that he’s sold it out. When I asked him why? he said he’s sorry, but that things were difficult in NGR.

I just didn’t know how to react to it. I just hung up on him, and have not called him back to this moment. That was some bullshiiit,” he wrote.

