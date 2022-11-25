“We finally met after two years of dating online” – Lady shares romantic moment with her oyinbo boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

An excited lady has shared a heartwarming video of the moment she met her oyinbo lover for the first time.

She shared the video and revealed that they had been dating on social media for about two years.

“After two years of online dating, we finally met”, she said.

This caused different reactions on TikTok as many gushed over the couple while some prayed for that kind of blessing.

Tina wrote, “Some of us were just destined to say wow and aaaaw😂😂.”

Lavender wrote, “Even though my hands are tired if clapping for successful ladies…. I won’t stop until my time turns.. congratulations👏👏👏👏.”

Ashley wrote, “Anyone who is ready for a long distance relationship with me maybe it will work out too😂😂😂😂.”

Ireneamena said, “you are lucky n I’m happy for that online relationship has worked out.”

Ladyjessy said, “Am praying I will one day hug my prince charming won’t give up and not anytime soon I believe.”

Watch video below:

