By Shalom

Reality TV star, Prince Enwerem has narrated on Twitter how a Lagos bus driver almost landed him in trouble.

He narrated that the driver almost made him hit a Rolls Royce in the streets of Lagos.

He lamented that he wouldn’t have known what to explain to his mother or even how to explain to his insurance company that he just hit such an expensive car.

In his tweet he said:

“Bus drivers in Lagos are a complete menace 😡. One werey driver almost made me hit a Rolls Royce while I was trying to dodge him . Wetin I for tell my mother that I was doing and hit a whole Rolls Royce!! 😩

Werey get mind to wave me sorry, na thunder for fire you and your sorry

My dear, imagine I called my insurance company that I hit an RR , they’ll cut the call on me 😩”

