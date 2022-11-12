TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko were recently spotted matching white shirts and red caps.

In the video, Regina Daniels was heard calling her husband’s attention to the video she was making with the pet name “baby”.

Her 65-year-old husband turned around and said “oh sorry” as he quickly took off his glasses to join her in the snapchat video.

Netizens seemed triggered by the fact that she called her husband ” Baby” as they claimed he was too old to be called baby.

Among the comments was Cassie Licious who said : “Did I hear baby. God abeg have mercy.”

Kwatwau said: “Baby??? It’s well dear.”

One Nwa Mary Chukwu added as she said: “She say baby for old man.”

 

