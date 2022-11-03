TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has claimed that she knew of the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke before his parents through a sourced in evercare hospital.

She also claimed that Davido was calm because the doctors gave him false hope that he was just sleeping and will be awake soon whereas he was allegedly brought in dead on arrival.

She also claimed that Chioma got so heartbroken and almost lost her mind after hearing the sad news.

She said:

“By the time that Davido got to the hospital, he was a little bit composed and the fiance Chioma was basically losing it. Davido was speaking to a few friends who were journalists and a screenshot went out where the doctors were saying that he’s still sleeping, he’s still unconscious and that in a few hours they should be able to revive him.

Davido had no idea about drowning and when somebody has accumulated a lot of water, the water has entered the brain, the water has entered the stomach, there’s a mechanism that everybody needs to know when you’re near water. 

So Davido was basically talking to that person in the DM saying that he was still sleeping and he’ll be up in a few hours, unfortunately the child was already dead. According to my source in evercare, Ifeanyi was brought in DOA.”

